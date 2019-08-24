SYNNEX (SNX) Reaches $83.24 Formed H&S; Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) formed H&S with $75.75 target or 9.00% below today’s $83.24 share price. SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has $4.25B valuation. The stock decreased 3.56% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $83.24. About 282,994 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1

Among 4 analysts covering Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Consolidated Edison has $9100 highest and $78 lowest target. $86.80’s average target is -0.13% below currents $86.91 stock price. Consolidated Edison had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, February 25. The rating was initiated by Mizuho with “Hold” on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ED in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Sell” rating. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. See Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $87.0000 91.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $86.0000 87.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $85 Maintain

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 1.66M shares traded or 4.27% up from the average. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Rev $3.36B; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q EPS $1.37; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – FOR 2018, CONFIRMS ITS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF ADJUSTED EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $4.15 TO $4.35 PER SHARE; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Consolidated Edison, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.85 billion. The firm offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million clients in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million clients in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,649 clients in parts of Manhattan. It has a 20.71 P/E ratio. It also supplies electricity to approximately 0.3 million clients in southeastern New York, and northern New Jersey; and gas to approximately 0.1 million clients in southeastern New York.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. OATES JOSEPH P also bought $551 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Another trade for 26 shares valued at $2,271 was made by Sanchez Robert on Wednesday, July 31. The insider HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,283. Muccilo Robert bought $2,009 worth of stock. Another trade for 4 shares valued at $349 was made by de la Bastide Lore on Wednesday, July 31. Shukla Saumil P also bought $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. On Sunday, March 31 Cawley Timothy bought $4,654 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 55 shares.

More notable recent Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Con Edison Reports 2019 Second Quarter Earnings NYSE:ED – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Consolidated Edison Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “8 Stocks That Have Paid a Dividend for 125 (or More) Consecutive Years – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Consolidated Edison: A 45-Year Dividend Aristocrat To Safely Retire On Has Gotten Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This High-Yield Dividend Stock Just Keeps Getting Better – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 2.13M shares stake. Cambridge Rech Advisors, Iowa-based fund reported 56,382 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 1,400 shares. Bailard invested in 3,225 shares. Baystate Wealth Lc holds 0% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 415 shares. Arvest Bancshares Tru Division owns 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 2,466 shares. Moreover, First Personal Financial has 0.04% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Tcw Group Inc Incorporated reported 16,416 shares stake. Hexavest holds 0.01% or 6,807 shares in its portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 8,249 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Texas Yale Corporation owns 12,580 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Kentucky Retirement stated it has 14,038 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.11% in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.09M for 7.28 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold SYNNEX Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,280 were accumulated by Fifth Third State Bank. Natixis has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Walleye Trading Llc owns 795 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 14,804 shares. 26,394 are held by Hsbc Public Limited Company. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.06% or 44,000 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Invest has invested 5.19% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 197 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone reported 5,018 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Corporation reported 49,194 shares. Icon Advisers Communication has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Kennedy Cap Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 123,139 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 15,118 shares.