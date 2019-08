SYNNEX (SNX) Reaches $79.30 Formed H&S; Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Boosted Its Open Text (OTEX) Holding

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased Open Text Corp (OTEX) stake by 3.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired 30,300 shares as Open Text Corp (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 865,100 shares with $44.39M value, up from 834,800 last quarter. Open Text Corp now has $10.26B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $37.89. About 471,410 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 02/04/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP – JOHN DOOLITTLE WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL SEPTEMBER TO HELP COMPLETE TRANSITION; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 17/04/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR GROUP LP CEO CLIFF ROBBINS TELLS 13D MONITOR CONFERENCE THAT THERE IS “POTENTIAL FOR A STRATEGIC SALE DOWN THE ROAD” FOR OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO , IN WHICH BLUE HARBOUR OWNS 4 PCT STAKE; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO

SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) formed H&S with $72.96 target or 8.00% below today’s $79.30 share price. SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) has $4.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $79.3. About 179,319 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q REV. $4.55B, EST. $4.47B; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.14, EST. $2.11; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.07M for 6.93 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual EPS reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold SYNNEX Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Opus Capital Gru Ltd owns 7,957 shares. The New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.1% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Parametric Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company Tn holds 37 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com accumulated 2,723 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 3.95M shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% or 11,138 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Shell Asset Management has 0.02% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 11,084 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Lsv Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 628,779 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability Com, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 63,438 shares. First Advsrs Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Cibc accumulated 10,957 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 2,844 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 4,700 shares to 28,700 valued at $7.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Media Corp Delaware stake by 12,300 shares and now owns 261,180 shares. Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) was reduced too.