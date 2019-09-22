Synnex (SNX) Position Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc; Marcato Capital Management LP Has Cut Rayonier Advanced Matls (RYAM) Position by $7.32 Million as Stock Price Declined

Marcato Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc (RYAM) by 51.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marcato Capital Management Lp sold 1.22M shares as the company’s stock declined 68.26% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.32M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marcato Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rayonier Advanced Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.69 million market cap company. It closed at $4.09 lastly. It is up 73.52% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 45,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 93,975 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.25 million, up from 48,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.93. About 952,981 shares traded or 122.44% up from the average. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 20/03/2018 – Concentrix Opens New Center In High-Growth Jamaica; 30/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hillenbrand, Synnex, CoreSite Realty, Orchids Paper Product; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Gives Downbeat Quarterly Forecast — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Launches Exclusive IT Reseller Community Focused on Technology Convergence; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $2.14

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stag Industrial Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 202,080 shares to 2.25 million shares, valued at $68.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 534,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 65,839 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 7,202 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 1.04M shares. Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 8,559 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 443,802 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 130,051 shares. Clark Mngmt reported 0.7% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 21,018 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 68,703 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 0.05% stake. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 535,772 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 2,745 shares. Paradigm Cap Incorporated New York has invested 0.98% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Amalgamated State Bank owns 8,662 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SYNNEX Corporation to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on September 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Honored with Three Microsoft Partner Awards – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synnex Continues To Grow As The Stock Continues To Fall – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are SYNNEX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SNX) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

More notable recent Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RYAM) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Stocks Moving in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (RYAM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Common Stock (RYAM) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Endeavour Silver and Alexco Resource among Energy/Materials gainers; Cleveland-Cliffs and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 112.96% or $0.61 from last year’s $0.54 per share. After $-0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% EPS growth.