Synnex (SNX) Holding Held by Frontier Capital Management Co Llc; First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) Holding Upped by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares (FFIN) by 90.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 34,700 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06 million, up from 18,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 349,050 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corporation (SNX) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 45,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 93,975 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.25 million, up from 48,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $112.51. About 353,395 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 21/05/2018 – OPENGEAR DISTRIBUTORS INGRAM MICRO AND SYNNEX NOW OFFERING GSA PRICING ACROSS ALL OPENGEAR PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT; 10/04/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Mar Rev NT$33.67B; 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Laurie Simon Hodrick Appointed to the SYNNEX Corporation Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SYNNEX Corporation to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on September 24, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synnex Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SYNNEX Corporation Invests in Security, Networking and UCC Portfolio through Enhanced Platform, Expanded Offerings – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 92,386 shares to 515,568 shares, valued at $10.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 168,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,635 shares, and cut its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $244,753 activity. $13,438 worth of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares were bought by DUESER F SCOTT. Thaxton Kirk W bought $9,365 worth of stock. Nickles Robert Clark Jr bought 128 shares worth $7,816. 3,000 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares with value of $184,830 were bought by TROTTER JOHNNY.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5,200 shares to 87,200 shares, valued at $15.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).