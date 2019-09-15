Synnex (SNX) Holding Has Raised by Fmr Llc; Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Stake in Dexcom (DXCM) Has Lifted as Stock Value Rose

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 21,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 7.68 million shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755.98M, up from 7.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $97.32. About 225,703 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Adj EPS $2.14; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX SEES 2Q REV. $4.58B TO $4.78B, EST. $4.75B; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Dexcom Inc. (DXCM) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 15,177 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 278,575 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.63M, up from 263,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 664,968 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM SEES 2018 REV. $850M-$860M, SAW $830M-$850M; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM

