Synnex (SNX) Holder Horrell Capital Management Cut Its Holding by $939,550; As Ibm (IBM) Stock Price Rose, John G Ullman & Associates Has Lifted Its Holding by $762,810

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ibm Corp (IBM) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 5,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 49,416 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 44,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ibm Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $147.25. About 7.98 million shares traded or 127.17% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 15/05/2018 – Syncsort Addresses Intensifying IBM i Data Availability Challenges with New Release of MIMIX; 22/03/2018 – TigerGraph Welcomes IBM Veteran Gaurav Deshpande as Vice President of Marketing; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY 13-F FILING WITH U.S. SEC SHOWS IT HAS DISSOLVED ITS SHARE STAKE IN IBM CORP IBM.N; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 18/04/2018 – SiliconANGLE: IBM brings two key open-source developer tools together in its latest cloud service; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, down from 37,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.34% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 381,373 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – SECURITIZATION AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TRADE RECEIVABLES SECURITIZATION TO MAY 7, 2020; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 21/04/2018 – DJ SYNNEX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNX); 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 25/05/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 209.9 MLN BAHT VS 148.6 MLN BAHT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 30,334 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 75,747 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2.07% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 12,658 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 28,684 shares. Trillium Asset Limited Liability reported 5,640 shares. Taylor Asset Mngmt holds 0.22% or 2,400 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd reported 2,253 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Logan Capital Inc holds 1.23% or 142,004 shares in its portfolio. Marble Harbor Counsel stated it has 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Company holds 0.07% or 5,913 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa has 11,951 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has 0.18% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Macquarie Gru Limited owns 93,815 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 5,309 shares in its portfolio. First Western Mgmt invested in 1,826 shares or 3.67% of the stock.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,419 shares to 397,110 shares, valued at $32.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,922 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SNX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.05% or 11,100 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.03% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 8,402 shares. Comerica Savings Bank owns 28,885 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Globeflex Cap Lp owns 19,713 shares. Cwm Limited Company has 0% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 112,683 shares. Gradient Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 61 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advsr Preferred owns 150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cornerstone stated it has 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). First Mercantile reported 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Smith Graham & Inv Lp, Texas-based fund reported 46,280 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Com has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Vanguard Gru Inc reported 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

Analysts await SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 11.28% or $0.29 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SNX’s profit will be $146.09 million for 7.94 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.86 actual earnings per share reported by SYNNEX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.