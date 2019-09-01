SYNNEX (SNX) Analysts See $2.86 EPS; Citadel Advisors Lowered By $8.65 Million Its Williams Sonoma (WSM) Stake

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) stake by 91.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 154,451 shares as Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM)’s stock rose 20.47%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 14,949 shares with $841,000 value, down from 169,400 last quarter. Williams Sonoma Inc now has $5.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 1.92M shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 12/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees 2Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 70c; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 17/05/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS AND PBTEEN DEBUT TWO EXCLUSIVE COLLECTIONS WITH DESIGNER RACHEL ASHWELL AND DAUGHTER, LILY ASHWELL; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION

Analysts expect SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) to report $2.86 EPS on October, 2.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 11.28% from last quarter’s $2.57 EPS. SNX’s profit would be $146.09M giving it 7.33 P/E if the $2.86 EPS is correct. After having $2.86 EPS previously, SYNNEX Corporation’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $83.81. About 216,491 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 08/05/2018 – World’s Best – Concentrix is First Company to Earn 20 Certifications from COPC Inc; 11/05/2018 – SYNNEX – AMENDMENT INCREASES SIZE OF ACCORDION FEATURE UNDER WHICH SIT MAY REQUEST AN INCREASE IN LENDERS’ COMMITMENT TO $150 MLN; 08/05/2018 – SYNNEX THAILAND PCL – QTRLY TOTAL INCOME 8.91 BLN BAHT VS 8.17 BLN BAHT; 06/03/2018 Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Feb Rev NT$22.16B; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP SNX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q EPS $1.77-EPS $1.87; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY REV $4.6 BLN VS $3.5 BLN; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold SYNNEX Corporation shares while 71 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 39.63 million shares or 0.99% less from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt holds 0% or 18 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 197 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 4,491 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Tru Department Mb State Bank N A holds 0% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) or 208 shares. Lpl Limited Com has 4,214 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 8,402 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 795 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 7.66 million shares. Profund Advsr Llc stated it has 4,199 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research holds 32,399 shares. Ww Asset stated it has 3,376 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sei Invs stated it has 79,316 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Lp has 0.64% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 480,063 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX).

More notable recent SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are SYNNEX Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SNX) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SYNNEX Corporation Expands Cybersecurity Portfolio with Sophos – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did SYNNEX’s (NYSE:SNX) Share Price Deserve to Gain 46%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.28 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 10.34 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $7000 highest and $42 lowest target. $58.90’s average target is -10.49% below currents $65.8 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 19 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Underweight” on Thursday, August 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by UBS. Citigroup maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Thursday, August 29. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $6700 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”. UBS maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) rating on Monday, August 19. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $6500 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). California Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Bluemountain Capital Management Lc accumulated 19,885 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management De reported 1.75% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 35,956 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 122,414 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.01% or 49,477 shares in its portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 14,100 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.05% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.05% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited owns 132,997 shares. Oberweis Asset Management has invested 0.24% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 80,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 20 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 10,718 shares.