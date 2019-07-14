SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and Rollins Inc. (NYSE:ROL) have been rivals in the Business Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 97 0.23 N/A 7.96 12.55 Rollins Inc. 39 6.66 N/A 0.70 52.03

Table 1 demonstrates SYNNEX Corporation and Rollins Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Rollins Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SYNNEX Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. SYNNEX Corporation is presently more affordable than Rollins Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Rollins Inc. 0.00% 31.8% 19.8%

Volatility & Risk

SYNNEX Corporation has a 0.78 beta, while its volatility is 22.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rollins Inc.’s beta is 0.45 which is 55.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SYNNEX Corporation are 1.7 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Rollins Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. SYNNEX Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rollins Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SYNNEX Corporation and Rollins Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Rollins Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SYNNEX Corporation’s upside potential is 22.84% at a $118 consensus price target. Competitively Rollins Inc. has an average price target of $36.5, with potential downside of -2.56%. The results provided earlier shows that SYNNEX Corporation appears more favorable than Rollins Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of SYNNEX Corporation shares and 41.8% of Rollins Inc. shares. 1.2% are SYNNEX Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Rollins Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -5.55% -7.36% -0.44% 26.54% -9.29% 23.57% Rollins Inc. -1.12% -15.65% -7.75% -11.23% 8.58% 0.61%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation was more bullish than Rollins Inc.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation beats Rollins Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Rollins, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. Its pest control services include protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies. The company also provides pest management and sanitation services and products to the food and commodity industries; consulting services on border protection related to AustraliaÂ’s biosecurity program; and bird control and specialist services, as well as offers specialized services to mining, and oil and gas sectors. It serves clients directly, as well as through franchises operations in North America, Australia, Europe, Central America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, Canada, Australia, and Mexico. Rollins, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.