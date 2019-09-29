SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG)

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 91 0.76 40.98M 8.25 11.95 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 1 -0.11 38.11M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of SYNNEX Corporation and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 45,087,468.37% 11.9% 3.7% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 5,012,495,067.74% -34.7% -24.3%

Risk & Volatility

SYNNEX Corporation’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s 2.2 beta is the reason why it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SYNNEX Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SYNNEX Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered SYNNEX Corporation and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

SYNNEX Corporation has a 5.77% upside potential and an average price target of $119. Meanwhile, Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 279.65%. The information presented earlier suggests that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. looks more robust than SYNNEX Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SYNNEX Corporation and Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 22.8% respectively. 1.2% are SYNNEX Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9% Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc. -1.84% 22.41% 17.57% -3.33% -20.91% 8.75%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation was more bullish than Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay. Its customers consist primarily of physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as PDI, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. in December 2015. Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.