SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR)

As Business Services businesses, SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 97 0.23 N/A 7.96 12.55 Cimpress N.V. 91 1.03 N/A 1.70 50.44

Table 1 highlights SYNNEX Corporation and Cimpress N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cimpress N.V. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SYNNEX Corporation. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. SYNNEX Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Cimpress N.V., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has SYNNEX Corporation and Cimpress N.V.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3%

Volatility & Risk

SYNNEX Corporation is 22.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.78 beta. Cimpress N.V.’s 105.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the -0.05 beta.

Liquidity

SYNNEX Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cimpress N.V. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. SYNNEX Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for SYNNEX Corporation and Cimpress N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

The upside potential is 23.65% for SYNNEX Corporation with consensus price target of $118. Cimpress N.V. on the other hand boasts of a $87.5 consensus price target and a -3.60% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that SYNNEX Corporation appears more favorable than Cimpress N.V., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 78.9% of SYNNEX Corporation shares and 86.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares. 1.2% are SYNNEX Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cimpress N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -5.55% -7.36% -0.44% 26.54% -9.29% 23.57% Cimpress N.V. -3.19% -2.68% 5.13% -27.16% -38.01% -17.19%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation had bullish trend while Cimpress N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation beats Cimpress N.V. on 8 of the 12 factors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.