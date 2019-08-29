SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Contrasting side by side

As Business Services businesses, SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 96 0.19 N/A 8.25 11.95 TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.27 N/A 2.79 26.41

Table 1 highlights SYNNEX Corporation and TriNet Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TriNet Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than SYNNEX Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SYNNEX Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriNet Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has SYNNEX Corporation and TriNet Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Risk & Volatility

SYNNEX Corporation’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TriNet Group Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SYNNEX Corporation are 1.6 and 1. Competitively, TriNet Group Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. SYNNEX Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TriNet Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SYNNEX Corporation and TriNet Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TriNet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$118 is SYNNEX Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 45.97%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.7% of SYNNEX Corporation shares and 89.2% of TriNet Group Inc. shares. SYNNEX Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation was less bullish than TriNet Group Inc.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.