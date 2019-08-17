SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Comparing side by side

Both SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 97 0.20 N/A 8.25 11.95 TransUnion 70 6.19 N/A 1.61 51.45

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of SYNNEX Corporation and TransUnion. TransUnion is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SYNNEX Corporation. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. SYNNEX Corporation is presently more affordable than TransUnion, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7% TransUnion 0.00% 16.6% 4.5%

Risk & Volatility

SYNNEX Corporation has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. TransUnion’s 1.01 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SYNNEX Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TransUnion are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. SYNNEX Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to TransUnion.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered SYNNEX Corporation and TransUnion’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TransUnion 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus target price of SYNNEX Corporation is $118, with potential upside of 42.29%. TransUnion on the other hand boasts of a $84.33 consensus target price and a 2.50% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that SYNNEX Corporation seems more appealing than TransUnion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SYNNEX Corporation and TransUnion are owned by institutional investors at 80.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of TransUnion’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9% TransUnion 1.58% 12.64% 22.09% 39.38% 17.18% 45.76%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation has weaker performance than TransUnion

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors SYNNEX Corporation beats TransUnion.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decisioning capabilities; and online data, marketing, and decision services. Its services are used to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves customers in the financial services, insurance, healthcare, and other industries. The International segment offers online data services, marketing services, credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves businesses and consumers in the United States, South Africa, Brazil, Canada, Hong Kong, and India, as well as other countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.