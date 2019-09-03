SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX) Comparing side by side

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. (NASDAQ:OMEX), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 96 0.20 N/A 8.25 11.95 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 6 13.02 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SYNNEX Corporation and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0.00% 19.4% -130.2%

Volatility and Risk

SYNNEX Corporation’s current beta is 0.94 and it happens to be 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s beta is 2.85 which is 185.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.6 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SYNNEX Corporation. Its rival Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. SYNNEX Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SYNNEX Corporation and Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 40.79% for SYNNEX Corporation with consensus target price of $118.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of SYNNEX Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 8.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9% Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc. 3.93% -12.39% -1.18% -0.6% -29.1% 50.75%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation has weaker performance than Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Odyssey Marine Exploration Inc.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.