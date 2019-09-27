SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) is a company in the Business Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of SYNNEX Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.41% of all Business Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.16% of all Business Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has SYNNEX Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 45,548,516.17% 11.90% 3.70% Industry Average 13.34% 32.60% 7.76%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares SYNNEX Corporation and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 40.98M 90 11.95 Industry Average 156.74M 1.18B 43.60

SYNNEX Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio SYNNEX Corporation is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for SYNNEX Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.94 2.32 2.58

With consensus price target of $119, SYNNEX Corporation has a potential upside of 6.35%. The potential upside of the competitors is 36.95%. SYNNEX Corporation’s strong consensus rating and high possible upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SYNNEX Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9% Industry Average 4.46% 8.12% 15.24% 34.70% 39.86% 42.63%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

SYNNEX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.56 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. SYNNEX Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SYNNEX Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

SYNNEX Corporation has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SYNNEX Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.15 which is 15.29% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SYNNEX Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors SYNNEX Corporation’s rivals beat SYNNEX Corporation.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.