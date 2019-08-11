SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Contrasting side by side

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 98 0.20 N/A 8.25 11.95 Global Payments Inc. 144 7.05 N/A 2.83 59.29

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for SYNNEX Corporation and Global Payments Inc. Global Payments Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than SYNNEX Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. SYNNEX Corporation is currently more affordable than Global Payments Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7% Global Payments Inc. 0.00% 12% 3.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.94 beta means SYNNEX Corporation’s volatility is 6.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Global Payments Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SYNNEX Corporation is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Global Payments Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. SYNNEX Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Global Payments Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown SYNNEX Corporation and Global Payments Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Global Payments Inc. 1 2 7 2.70

SYNNEX Corporation’s upside potential is 39.07% at a $118 average target price. On the other hand, Global Payments Inc.’s potential upside is 0.66% and its average target price is $161.13. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, SYNNEX Corporation is looking more favorable than Global Payments Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.7% of SYNNEX Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Global Payments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Global Payments Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9% Global Payments Inc. 3.72% 3.24% 16.55% 47.71% 49.58% 62.82%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation was less bullish than Global Payments Inc.

Summary

Global Payments Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors SYNNEX Corporation.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.