SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 96 0.21 N/A 8.25 11.95 comScore Inc. 11 0.32 N/A -2.35 0.00

In table 1 we can see SYNNEX Corporation and comScore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of SYNNEX Corporation and comScore Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7% comScore Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -14.1%

Volatility & Risk

SYNNEX Corporation has a beta of 0.94 and its 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. comScore Inc.’s 0.42 beta is the reason why it is 58.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SYNNEX Corporation is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.6. Meanwhile, comScore Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. SYNNEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than comScore Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for SYNNEX Corporation and comScore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 comScore Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

SYNNEX Corporation’s consensus price target is $118, while its potential upside is 34.06%. On the other hand, comScore Inc.’s potential upside is 712.81% and its consensus price target is $16.5. The information presented earlier suggests that comScore Inc. looks more robust than SYNNEX Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.7% of SYNNEX Corporation shares and 75% of comScore Inc. shares. SYNNEX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 1.4% are comScore Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9% comScore Inc. -12.23% -38.66% -73.13% -82.95% -83.18% -77.13%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation has 21.9% stronger performance while comScore Inc. has -77.13% weaker performance.

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation beats comScore Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.