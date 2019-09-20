SYNNEX Corporation (SNX) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Business Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYNNEX Corporation 95 0.23 N/A 8.25 11.95 Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.17 N/A 1.44 5.08

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Asta Funding Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than SYNNEX Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. SYNNEX Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1%

Risk and Volatility

SYNNEX Corporation is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, Asta Funding Inc. is 141.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.41 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown SYNNEX Corporation and Asta Funding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SYNNEX Corporation has a consensus target price of $119, and a 22.06% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SYNNEX Corporation and Asta Funding Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 14.6%. SYNNEX Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year SYNNEX Corporation was less bullish than Asta Funding Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors SYNNEX Corporation beats Asta Funding Inc.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.