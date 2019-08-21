Synlogic (SYBX) Downgraded By Oppenheimer from Outperform; Perceptron (PRCP) Has 0.53 Sentiment

In a analysts report issued today, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) to a Perform rating from a Outperform rating.

Perceptron Inc (PRCP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.53 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.41, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 9 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 17 decreased and sold stakes in Perceptron Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 6.84 million shares, down from 6.96 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Perceptron Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 12 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.08 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Perceptron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -63.64% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.58. About 15,090 shares traded. Perceptron, Inc. (PRCP) has declined 61.51% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PRCP News: 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF MID-SINGLE DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Reaffirms Mid-Single Digit Rev Growth for FY 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perceptron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRCP); 07/05/2018 – Perceptron 3Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – PERCEPTRON INC – BACKLOG AT QTR-END INCREASED 5.3% TO $51.2 MLN; 08/03/2018 Perceptron Announces New Robot Guidance Project Wins; 07/05/2018 – Perceptron Sees 4Q Rev $20M-$23M

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Perceptron, Inc. for 504,100 shares. Moab Capital Partners Llc owns 907,617 shares or 1.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 1.36% invested in the company for 173,993 shares. The California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.57% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 585,644 shares.

Perceptron, Inc. develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $46.94 million. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoScan, AutoGuide, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines. It has a 20.82 P/E ratio. The firm also offers laser sensors and software comprising WheelWorks product that targets the digitizing, reverse engineering, inspection, and original equipment manufacturers wheel alignment markets.

The stock decreased 27.74% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $3.49. About 1.66M shares traded or 688.90% up from the average. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has declined 39.74% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SYBX News: 30/04/2018 – Synlogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 15/05/2018 – Synlogic 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 12/03/2018 – Synlogic Presents Clinical and Preclinical Data From Synthetic Biotic(TM) Medicine Programs for Treatment of Inborn Errors of Metabolism; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic Is Advancing First Candidate From Program Into IND-enabling Studies in 2018; 18/04/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – SECOND SYNTHETIC BIOTIC PROGRAM TO MOVE INTO CLINICAL STUDIES IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – SYNLOGIC DOSES FIRST SUBJECT IN PHASE 1/2A TRIAL OF SYNB1618 FOR TREATMENT OF PHENYLKETONURIA; 16/04/2018 – HAWKES BAY MASTER INVESTORS (CAYMAN) L.P. REPORTS 5.30 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SYNLOGIC INC AS OF APRIL 06, 2018 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Synlogic Doses First Patient in Phase 1b/2a Trial of SYNB1020 for Treatment of Hyperammonemia in Patients with Cirrhosis; 18/04/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – INTERIM DATA FROM SYNB1618 STUDY EXPECTED IN 2018; FULL DATA IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – AOIFE BRENNAN, CURRENT SYNLOGIC CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, NAMED INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

