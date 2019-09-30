Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

As Biotechnology companies, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.56M -2.00 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 18 0.00 22.60M -2.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 507,600,965.62% -38.9% -33.6% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 122,294,372.29% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic Inc. has a beta of 2.36 and its 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.52 beta which is 152.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Its competitor Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synlogic Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is Synlogic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -5.66%. On the other hand, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 23.09% and its consensus target price is $21. The information presented earlier suggests that Voyager Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 75.6%. Insiders owned 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.