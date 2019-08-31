Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

We are comparing Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 34.04 N/A -2.00 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 11.79 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 highlights Synlogic Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synlogic Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -136.6% -49.1%

Risk & Volatility

Synlogic Inc.’s current beta is 2.36 and it happens to be 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.33 beta which makes it 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has 1.6 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Synlogic Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -28.32% for Synlogic Inc. with consensus target price of $2. On the other hand, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,132.23% and its consensus target price is $26. The data provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 18% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 6.75% 5.49% -25.07% 23.96% -46.73% 12.08%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend while Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.