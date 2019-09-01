Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (:). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 34.04 N/A -2.00 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synlogic Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Synlogic Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Synlogic Inc. has an average target price of $2, and a -28.32% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 3.61%. Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.