Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ophthotech Corporation (:)

Both Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Ophthotech Corporation (:) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.56M -2.00 0.00 Ophthotech Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.70 0.00

Demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synlogic Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 540,259,018.78% -38.9% -33.6% Ophthotech Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Ophthotech Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Ophthotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Synlogic Inc. has a -3.85% downside potential and an average target price of $2.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.14% of Ophthotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.61% of Ophthotech Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Ophthotech Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Ophthotech Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics to treat diseases of the back of the eye. Its principal product candidate, Fovista, an anti-platelet derived growth factor, is in Phase III clinical development for use in combination with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor drugs for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The company is also developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for the treatment of dry AMD and wet AMD. Ophthotech Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.