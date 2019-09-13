Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

We will be contrasting the differences between Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 31.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 236.75 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Synlogic Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 while its Current Ratio is 11.5. Meanwhile, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Synlogic Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -22.78% for Synlogic Inc. with consensus target price of $2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 29% respectively. Insiders held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.