Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 35.74 N/A -2.00 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.36 beta. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synlogic Inc.’s consensus target price is $2, while its potential downside is -28.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 29.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.