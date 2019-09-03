Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

We are comparing Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 38.31 N/A -2.00 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synlogic Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s 65.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Its competitor Cassava Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.4 and its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synlogic Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synlogic Inc.’s downside potential is -28.32% at a $2 average target price. Competitively Cassava Sciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $3, with potential upside of 167.86%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Cassava Sciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 37.8%. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Cassava Sciences Inc. has 58.82% stronger performance.

Summary

Cassava Sciences Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.