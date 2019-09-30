Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.56M -2.00 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 6 0.00 1.37M -8.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 507,600,965.62% -38.9% -33.6% ARCA biopharma Inc. 24,377,224.20% -92.1% -80.9%

Volatility & Risk

Synlogic Inc.’s 2.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 136.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. ARCA biopharma Inc.’s 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 while its Current Ratio is 11.5. Meanwhile, ARCA biopharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 while its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synlogic Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is Synlogic Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -5.66%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 9.1%. 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend while ARCA biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.