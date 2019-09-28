Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

As Biotechnology companies, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.58M -2.00 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.18M -2.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synlogic Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synlogic Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 497,144,133.51% -38.9% -33.6% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 4,423,322,457.09% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synlogic Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.66% and an $2 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.5% are Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Synlogic Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.