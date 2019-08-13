Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE)

Both Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synlogic Inc.
|8
|62.09
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Synlogic Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synlogic Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.9%
|-33.6%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 2.36 shows that Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.1% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synlogic Inc.
|-9.95%
|-40.13%
|-35.81%
|-25.4%
|-39.74%
|-19.97%
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
For the past year Synlogic Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Summary
Synlogic Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.
Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
