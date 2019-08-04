Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) Touches $5.11 Low on Aug, 4; Pioneer Power Solutions (PPSI) Sentiment Is 1.2

The stock of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) reached all time low today, Aug, 4 and still has $4.70 target or 8.00% below today’s $5.11 share price. This indicates more downside for the $162.14M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $4.70 PT is reached, the company will be worth $12.97M less. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.11. About 208,458 shares traded or 11.88% up from the average. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has declined 39.74% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SYBX News: 05/03/2018 Synlogic to Webcast Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference; 02/04/2018 – Synlogic Doses First Patient in Phase 1b/2a Trial of SYNB1020 for Treatment of Hyperammonemia in Patients with Cirrhosis; 10/05/2018 – Synlogic Announces Leadership Change; 20/03/2018 – Synlogic 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 12/03/2018 – Synlogic: Phase 1b / 2a Clinical Trial to Further Evaluate SYNB1020 Is Open and Screening Patients; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic Is Advancing First Candidate From Program Into IND-enabling Studies in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic: Data Highlight Application of Synthetic Biotic Medicines for Potential Treatment of Variety of Solid Tumors; 20/03/2018 – Synlogic Initiated Phase 1b/2a Study Evaluating SYNB1020 for Cirrhosis and Hyperammonemia; Topline Data Expected in 4Q; 10/05/2018 – SYNLOGIC SAYS JOSE CARLOS GUTIERREZ-RAMOS RESIGNS AS CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synlogic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYBX)

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc (PPSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.76, from 0.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 6 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold holdings in Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 2.16 million shares, down from 2.20 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pioneer Power Solutions Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 0.

The stock increased 3.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 5 shares traded. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) has declined 6.96% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.96% the S&P500.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment for applications in the utility, industrial, commercial, and backup power markets primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $47.30 million. It operates in two divisions, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions. It has a 84.69 P/E ratio. The Transmission & Distribution Solutions segment offers liquid-filled and dry-type power, distribution, and specialty electrical transformers used in the control and conditioning of electrical current; and low voltage electric power distribution panel boards, switchboards, and low and medium voltage switchgears.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. for 284,760 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 678,514 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.13% invested in the company for 72,800 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.12% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 701,896 shares.

Analysts await Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.50 earnings per share, up 15.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.59 per share. After $-0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Synlogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% EPS growth.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company has market cap of $162.14 million.