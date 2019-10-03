Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) Touches $2.01 Low on Oct, 3; HYDRO66 HLDGS ORDINARY SHARES CAME (HYHDF) Shorts Raised By 243.75%

HYDRO66 HLDGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES CAME (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) had an increase of 243.75% in short interest. HYHDF’s SI was 66,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 243.75% from 19,200 shares previously. With 501,500 avg volume, 0 days are for HYDRO66 HLDGS CORP ORDINARY SHARES CAME (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)’s short sellers to cover HYHDF’s short positions. It closed at $0.1996 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) reached all time low today, Oct, 3 and still has $1.86 target or 7.00% below today’s $2.01 share price. This indicates more downside for the $63.60 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.86 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.45M less. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.005. About 26,110 shares traded. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has declined 39.74% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SYBX News: 25/04/2018 – Synlogic Receives Fast-Track Designation for SYNB1618, a Synthetic Biotic™ medicine for the Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 20/03/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, SYNLOGIC HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $87.0 MILLION; 10/05/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – AOIFE BRENNAN, CURRENT SYNLOGIC CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, NAMED INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – SYNLOGIC SAYS JOSE CARLOS GUTIERREZ-RAMOS RESIGNS AS CEO; 14/05/2018 – Frazier Buys New 2.9% Position in Synlogic; 02/04/2018 – Synlogic First Clinical Trial of a Synthetic Biotic Medicine in Patients; 20/03/2018 – Synlogic 4Q Loss/Shr 74c; 12/03/2018 – Synlogic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Synlogic: Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments $125.8 Million as of March 31; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in Synlogic

Analysts await Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.48 earnings per share, down 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Synlogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company has market cap of $63.60 million.

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a datacenter firm in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and rest of Europe. The company has market cap of $24.02 million. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and HPC Blockchain companies. It currently has negative earnings.

Another recent and important Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Hydro66 appoints David Rowe as CEO – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019.