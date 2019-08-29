Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) Reaches $3.06 After 9.00% Down Move; Waters Parkerson & Company Cut Abbott Labs Com (ABT) Holding By $484,191

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased Abbott Labs Com (ABT) stake by 1.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 6,129 shares as Abbott Labs Com (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Waters Parkerson & Company holds 506,547 shares with $40.49 million value, down from 512,676 last quarter. Abbott Labs Com now has $149.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $84.79. About 2.26M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 U.S. FDA SAYS EXPANDED APPROVAL OF A HEART VALVE TO INCLUDE A SIZE SMALL ENOUGH TO BE USED IN NEWBORN PEDIATRIC PATIENTS TO TREAT HEART DEFECTS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: POLICE STILL SEARCHING CRIME SCENE, OTHER LOCATIONS; 31/05/2018 – Abbott Introduces the Afinion™ 2 Analyzer Rapid Test System for Diabetes Management; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 22/05/2018 – FDA: ABBOTT RECALLS HEARTMATE 3 LEFT VENTRICULAR ASSIST SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – ABBOTT ASKS HOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST CEO, CHAIRMAN SEPARATION; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Battery Performance Alert and Cybersecurity Firmware Updates for Certain Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical) Implantable

The stock of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.55% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 99,047 shares traded. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has declined 39.74% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SYBX News: 12/03/2018 – Synlogic Presents Clinical and Preclinical Data From Synthetic Biotic(TM) Medicine Programs for Treatment of Inborn Errors of Metabolism; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Synlogic; 12/03/2018 – Synlogic: Expanded Clinical Data Set From Phase 1 Study Confirms Proof of Mechanism and Supports Continued Development of SYNB1020 for Treatment of Hyperammonemia; 15/05/2018 – Synlogic: Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-Term Investments $125.8 Million as of March 31; 25/04/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – PHASE 1/2A CLINICAL STUDY OF SYNB1618 EXPECTED TO REPORT INTERIM DATA IN 2018; 10/05/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – AOIFE BRENNAN, CURRENT SYNLOGIC CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, NAMED INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 Synlogic to Webcast Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference; 06/04/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ITS TWO PLANNED PHASE 1B/2A CLINICAL TRIALS OF THROUGH COMPLETION; 16/04/2018 – HAWKES BAY MASTER INVESTORS (CAYMAN) L.P. REPORTS 5.30 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN SYNLOGIC INC AS OF APRIL 06, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Synlogic Initiated Phase 1b/2a Study Evaluating SYNB1020 for Cirrhosis and Hyperammonemia; Topline Data Expected in 4QThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $97.06 million company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $2.78 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SYBX worth $8.74 million less.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.24 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs has $9400 highest and $84 lowest target. $90.17’s average target is 6.35% above currents $84.79 stock price. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. On Thursday, June 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ABT in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 16 with “Overweight”. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Great Lakes Ltd Llc accumulated 65,339 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank reported 16,156 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 219,159 were accumulated by Synovus Fincl. Professional Advisory invested in 3,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Advsrs Asset Management has 0.27% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 187,501 shares. Arkansas-based Garrison Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 3.41% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Jp Marvel Inv Lc owns 70,591 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Inr Advisory reported 214 shares stake. Doliver LP holds 7,762 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Old Dominion has invested 0.32% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Optimum Inv Advsr accumulated 10,821 shares. Amalgamated National Bank has invested 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Liability Com holds 16,952 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.51% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company has market cap of $97.06 million.