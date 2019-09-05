Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) Reaches $2.44 Yearly Low; Jianpu Technology American Depositary Shares (JT) Shorts Raised By 54.33%

Jianpu Technology Inc American Depositary Shares (NYSE:JT) had an increase of 54.33% in short interest. JT’s SI was 1.13 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 54.33% from 733,600 shares previously. With 350,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Jianpu Technology Inc American Depositary Shares (NYSE:JT)’s short sellers to cover JT’s short positions. The SI to Jianpu Technology Inc American Depositary Shares’s float is 0.91%. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.79. About 43,087 shares traded. Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has declined 30.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.36% the S&P500. Some Historical JT News: 27/04/2018 Jianpu Technology Inc. Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology Sees 2Q CNY460 Million; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 29/05/2018 – Jianpu Technology 1Q Rev $53.5M

The stock of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.32 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.44 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $87.10M company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $2.32 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.36 million less. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.44. About 41,201 shares traded. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has declined 39.74% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SYBX News: 18/04/2018 – SYNLOGIC DOSES FIRST SUBJECT IN PHASE 1/2A TRIAL OF SYNB1618 FOR TREATMENT OF PHENYLKETONURIA; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic: Data Highlight Application of Synthetic Biotic Medicines for Potential Treatment of Variety of Solid Tumors; 30/04/2018 – Synlogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic Presents Preclinical Data from Synthetic Biotic Immuno-Oncology Program at the American Association for Cancer Researc; 12/03/2018 – Synlogic: Expanded Clinical Data Set From Phase 1 Study Confirms Proof of Mechanism and Supports Continued Development of SYNB1020 for Treatment of Hyperammonemia; 20/03/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – AS OF DEC 31, 2017, SYNLOGIC HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $87.0 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – SYNLOGIC INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SYNLOGIC HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF $125.8 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in Synlogic; 02/04/2018 – Synlogic Doses First Patient in Phase 1b/2a Trial of SYNB1020 for Treatment of Hyperammonemia in Patients with Cirrhosis; 20/03/2018 – Synlogic 4Q Loss/Shr 74c

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company has market cap of $87.10 million.

Analysts await Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.48 EPS, down 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by Synlogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.