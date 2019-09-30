Synlogic, Inc. (SYBX) Reaches $2.23 Low on Sep, 30; Invesco Ltd (IVZ) Shorts Raised By 32.78%

Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) had an increase of 32.78% in short interest. IVZ’s SI was 25.67M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 32.78% from 19.33 million shares previously. With 4.38M avg volume, 6 days are for Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ)’s short sellers to cover IVZ’s short positions. The SI to Invesco Ltd’s float is 6.58%. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 1.64 million shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 29.86% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.86% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Net Asset Value(s); 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco RAFI EU Md: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION AND TOTAL NET INFLOWS WERE $0.3 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER; 02/05/2018 – GP Wealth and Invesco Partner to Bring Advisors New Online Service Platform; 23/04/2018 – Invesco Physical Silver ETC Closes Below 200-Day MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 06/03/2018 – REG-Invesco Perpetual UK: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD IVZ.N – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 06/03/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco’s Sato Has Political Worries About Shinzo Abe (Video)

The stock of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) reached all time low today, Sep, 30 and still has $2.16 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.23 share price. This indicates more downside for the $70.73 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.16 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.12 million less. The stock increased 5.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.23. About 210,799 shares traded. Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has declined 39.74% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SYBX News: 30/04/2018 – Synlogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 19/03/2018 – Synlogic to Present Data at the American Association for Cancer Research 2018 Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – SYNLOGIC DOSES FIRST SUBJECT IN PHASE 1/2A TRIAL OF SYNB1618 FOR TREATMENT OF PHENYLKETONURIA; 25/04/2018 – Synlogic Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation for SYNB1618 Synthetic Biotic Medicine for Treatment of Phenylketonuria; 14/05/2018 – Frazier Buys New 2.9% Position in Synlogic; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.8% Position in Synlogic; 15/05/2018 – Synlogic 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 16/04/2018 – Synlogic Presents Preclinical Data From Synthetic Biotic Immuno-Oncology Program; 20/03/2018 – SYNLOGIC – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS,MARKETABLE SECURITIES POSITION TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019; 12/03/2018 – Synlogic: Expanded Clinical Data Set From Phase 1 Study Confirms Proof of Mechanism and Supports Continued Development of SYNB1020 for Treatment of Hyperammonemia

Since May 2, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $846,920 activity. WAGONER G RICHARD JR also bought $207,120 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares. CANION ROD bought $212,400 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. On Thursday, May 2 Johnson Ben F. III bought $213,700 worth of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) or 10,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Invesco has $2300 highest and $1800 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 25.52% above currents $16.93 stock price. Invesco had 5 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, September 12. The stock of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) earned “Sell” rating by UBS on Monday, May 13. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Friday, June 7 to “Hold”.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $7.95 billion. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, firms, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It has a 11.7 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 28 investors sold Invesco Ltd. shares while 127 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 306.73 million shares or 3.56% more from 296.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chem Financial Bank reported 22,775 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Next Financial Group accumulated 88,568 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.02% or 15,311 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Los Angeles Management Equity Rech accumulated 0.02% or 171,115 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 1,086 shares. Ftb Advisors has 2,170 shares. Jolley Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 3.08% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Element Capital Mngmt Limited invested in 0.08% or 58,473 shares. Cls Invs Lc holds 478 shares. Architects holds 0% or 179 shares. Everence Capital has invested 0.07% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Etrade Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Principal Financial Grp has 0.01% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 768,205 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 36,227 shares.

Analysts await Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.48 earnings per share, down 11.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Synlogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% negative EPS growth.