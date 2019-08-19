Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 58.42 N/A -2.00 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 3021.13 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synlogic Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synlogic Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -64.1% -54.9%

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.36. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 4.82 beta is the reason why it is 382.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.5 and a Quick Ratio of 11.5. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.9 and has 9.9 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 60.71% and its average price target is $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.2%. Comparatively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.78% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 256.57% stronger performance.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.