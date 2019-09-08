Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 31.13 N/A -2.00 0.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -1.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Synlogic Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 while its Current Ratio is 11.5. Meanwhile, Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.3 while its Quick Ratio is 13.3. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synlogic Inc. and Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$2 is Synlogic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -15.25%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37 consensus target price and a 35.33% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Synlogic Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 51.22% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. -2.7% -2.14% -1.37% 10.36% 0% 9.98%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. has 9.98% stronger performance.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.