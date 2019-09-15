Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Comparing side by side

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 31.00 N/A -2.00 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.36 beta means Synlogic Inc.’s volatility is 136.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.32 beta and it is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. Its rival Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17.6 and 17.6 respectively. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synlogic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Synlogic Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is Synlogic Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -22.78%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.2%. Competitively, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.