Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) Contrasting side by side

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 31.47 N/A -2.00 0.00 XBiotech Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% XBiotech Inc. 0.00% -51.9% -48.9%

Risk & Volatility

Synlogic Inc.’s current beta is 2.36 and it happens to be 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, XBiotech Inc. has beta of 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. Its rival XBiotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.6 and 4.6 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than XBiotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and XBiotech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 XBiotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Synlogic Inc. is $2, with potential downside of -22.48%. Meanwhile, XBiotech Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 34.99%. The data provided earlier shows that XBiotech Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and XBiotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 18.9%. 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20.8% of XBiotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% XBiotech Inc. 2.62% -6.75% -19.54% 9.15% 58.92% 38.58%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while XBiotech Inc. has 38.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors XBiotech Inc. beats Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

XBiotech Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.