Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Contrasting side by side

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 60.82 N/A -2.00 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.91 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synlogic Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -644.7% -266.1%

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic Inc.’s current beta is 2.36 and it happens to be 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.48 beta which is 148.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio is 11.5. On the competitive side is, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.9 Current Ratio and a 4.9 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 20.4%. Insiders held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Comparatively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. -3.57% -29.17% -51.43% -66.45% -59.2% -66%

For the past year Synlogic Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.