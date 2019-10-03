Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Comparison side by side

Both Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.56M -2.00 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 14.27M -20.30 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 525,746,722.53% -38.9% -33.6% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 3,168,998,445.48% -161.4% -141.9%

Volatility & Risk

Synlogic Inc.’s 2.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 136.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

11.5 and 11.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. Its rival Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Synlogic Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Synlogic Inc. has a consensus price target of $2, and a -0.99% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Synlogic Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 25.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Synlogic Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.