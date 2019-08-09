Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) Comparison side by side

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Prana Biotechnology Ltd (NASDAQ:PRAN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 63.36 N/A -2.00 0.00 Prana Biotechnology Ltd N/A 0.00 N/A -0.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Synlogic Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and Prana Biotechnology Ltd are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 3.61% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Prana Biotechnology Ltd 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Prana Biotechnology Ltd beats Synlogic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Prana Biotechnology Limited develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, Huntington disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders in Australia. Its lead drug candidates include PBT2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s: and that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of HuntingtonÂ’s diseases. The company is also developing PBT434, which is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment for ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other movement disorders; and PBT 519 that is in preclinical toxicology stage for the treatment of brain cancer. It also has a library of approximately 1000 metal protein attenuating compounds. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. to slow or prevent neurodegeneration of the gastrointestinal system through PBT434, an investigational movement disorders compound. Prana Biotechnology Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.