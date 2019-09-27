Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) Comparison side by side

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.58M -2.00 0.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 5 -0.03 7.36M -3.17 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 484,437,672.96% -38.9% -33.6% PLx Pharma Inc. 134,798,534.80% -929.7% -122.2%

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic Inc. has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PLx Pharma Inc. is 410.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 5.1 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 PLx Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Synlogic Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.77% and an $2 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 22% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares. Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 25.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of PLx Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% PLx Pharma Inc. -4.23% -14.9% 11.63% 17.72% 56.27% 299.35%

Summary

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PLx Pharma Inc., a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and other pharmaceutical agents. Its lead product is Aspertec 325 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin that uses the PLxGuard delivery system to reduce acute gastrointestinal (GI) side effects while providing antiplatelet effectiveness for cardiovascular disease prevention. The companyÂ’s product pipeline also includes other oral nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs using the PLxGuard delivery system, including PL1200 Ibuprofen 200 mg, a clinical-stage GI-safer ibuprofen product for pain and inflammation; and Aspertec 81 mg, a novel formulation of aspirin, which is in late-stage development. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.