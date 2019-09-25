Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Comparing side by side

Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 28.91 N/A -2.00 0.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 21.41 N/A -0.87 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Synlogic Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synlogic Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -56.1% -35.2%

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic Inc. has a beta of 2.36 and its 136.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Its competitor Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Synlogic Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Synlogic Inc. is $2, with potential downside of -15.61%. Meanwhile, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $7, while its potential upside is 115.38%. The results provided earlier shows that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Synlogic Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 18.2%. About 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.54% 5.78% -0.81% 24.07% -34.17% 22%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance while Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 22% stronger performance.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an analog for GLP-1 gastrointestinal hormone, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. The company operates primarily in Israel. The company was formerly known as Integrated Security Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in April 2006. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.