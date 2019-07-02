Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Contrasting side by side

Both Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 122.25 N/A -2.04 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

14.9 and 14.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. Its rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Synlogic Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares and 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has weaker performance than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Synlogic Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.