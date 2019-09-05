Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 35.42 N/A -2.00 0.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synlogic Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Synlogic Inc. is 11.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.5. The Current Ratio of rival Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.1. Synlogic Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Synlogic Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Synlogic Inc. has a -22.48% downside potential and an average target price of $2. Meanwhile, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $30.5, while its potential upside is 241.16%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 85.5%. Insiders held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99%

For the past year Synlogic Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.