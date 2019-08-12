Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 69.19 N/A -2.00 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Synlogic Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic Inc.’s 2.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 136.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, IVERIC bio Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 11.5 and 11.5 respectively. Its competitor IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and its Quick Ratio is 12. IVERIC bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Synlogic Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% are Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year IVERIC bio Inc. has weaker performance than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.