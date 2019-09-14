Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.8% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Synlogic Inc. has 25.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Synlogic Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.90% -33.60% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Synlogic Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Synlogic Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

Synlogic Inc. presently has an average price target of $20, suggesting a potential upside of 672.20%. The potential upside of the peers is 150.65%. Based on the data given earlier, Synlogic Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Synlogic Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend while Synlogic Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.5 and a Quick Ratio of 11.5. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synlogic Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.36. In other hand, Synlogic Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Synlogic Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.