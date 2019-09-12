Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Synlogic Inc.
|7
|31.48
|N/A
|-2.00
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Synlogic Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Synlogic Inc.
|0.00%
|-38.9%
|-33.6%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Synlogic Inc. and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Synlogic Inc.
|1
|0
|0
|1.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
The downside potential is -23.95% for Synlogic Inc. with average price target of $2. Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 12.91%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Genmab A/S is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Synlogic Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Synlogic Inc.
|-9.95%
|-40.13%
|-35.81%
|-25.4%
|-39.74%
|-19.97%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Genmab A/S beats Synlogic Inc.
Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
