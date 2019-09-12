Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 7 31.48 N/A -2.00 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Synlogic Inc. and Genmab A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synlogic Inc. and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Synlogic Inc. and Genmab A/S Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

The downside potential is -23.95% for Synlogic Inc. with average price target of $2. Meanwhile, Genmab A/S’s average price target is $23, while its potential upside is 12.91%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Genmab A/S is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and Genmab A/S has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Genmab A/S beats Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.