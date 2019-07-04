Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 110.39 N/A -2.04 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 10 9.60 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Synlogic Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Volatility and Risk

Synlogic Inc.’s current beta is 2.38 and it happens to be 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s 206.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. are 14.9 and 14.9 respectively. Its competitor Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.4 and its Quick Ratio is 10.4. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 284.00% and its average price target is $24.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Synlogic Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 87.1%. Insiders held 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -16.18% -26.11% -21.08% -20.74% -48.45% -1.4%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bullish trend while Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.