Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 3 0.00 15.58M -2.00 0.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 5 0.00 10.23M -2.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 497,144,133.51% -38.9% -33.6% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 195,344,574.08% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 ERYTECH Pharma S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

$2 is Synlogic Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -5.66%. Competitively the consensus target price of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. is $13, which is potential 207.33% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ERYTECH Pharma S.A. is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synlogic Inc. and ERYTECH Pharma S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 82.8% and 7.77% respectively. Insiders held 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.39% are ERYTECH Pharma S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97% ERYTECH Pharma S.A. -3.97% -15.48% -35.52% -27.74% -71.46% -14.23%

For the past year ERYTECH Pharma S.A. has weaker performance than Synlogic Inc.

Summary

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. beats Synlogic Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases in France and internationally. The company is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting markets with unmet medical need using its proprietary ERYCAPS platform, a technology to encapsulate therapeutic drug substances inside red blood cells. It primarily focuses on the treatment of blood cancers, including acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), by depriving tumors of nutrients necessary for their survival. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Eryaspase, which is in various stages of clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, ALL, AML, and solid tumors. It is also developing Erymethionase and Eryminase for the treatment of solid tumors; Eryzyme for the treatment of for rare and specialized conditions; and Erymmune for the treatment of TBD. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme has a research agreement with Fox Chase Cancer Center for the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; a subcontracting agreement for the production of batches of eryaspase for the company's clinical trials; and a subcontracting framework agreement for the optimization of the manufacturing process of the companyÂ’s pharma products. ERYTECH Pharma SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme was founded in 2004 and is based in Lyon, France.