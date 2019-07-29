Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 8 80.84 N/A -2.04 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.02 N/A 0.60 18.36

Table 1 highlights Synlogic Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Synlogic Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -32.3% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 61% 53.8%

Volatility & Risk

Synlogic Inc.’s 2.38 beta indicates that its volatility is 138.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has beta of 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14.9 and 14.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are 6.7 and 6.5 respectively. Synlogic Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Synlogic Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is $13, which is potential 15.04% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.1% of Synlogic Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.9% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.2% of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. 0.12% 3.77% -19.34% 3.38% -22% 17.83% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated -8.83% -7.13% -5.03% -15.91% -36.25% -18.11%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. had bullish trend while Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats Synlogic Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.